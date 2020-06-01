Middle seats on planes: DGCA asks airlines to avoid bookings or provide 'wrap around gowns'

Image Source : PIXABAY Middle seats on planes: DGCA asks airlines to avoid bookings or provide 'warp around gowns'

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airlines to avoid allotting the middle seats on aircraft as much as possible. If in any case, they need to be allotted, aircraft must provide the passenger with wrap-around gown as well as a face shield to minimise the risk of contracting coronavirus as much as possible.

"Airlines to allot seats in such manner that middle seats in flights are kept vacant to possible extent. If passenger is allocated middle seat on flight, "wrap around gown" should be provided to him or her in addition to face mask, shield," said DGCA.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

