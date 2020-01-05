Massive pro-CAA rally in Bhopal as BJP kicks off nationwide door-knocking campaign

Backers of the Citizenship Amendment Act took out a massive demonstration in Bhopal on Sunday, marching for over a kilometre on the streets of the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The rally backing the citizenship law witnessed protestors holding placards and chanting slogans, with Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur leading a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about the hotly-debated legislation.

The BJP had on Friday announced that it would launch a door-to-door campaign across the country to dispel misunderstandings about the act. Pragya was seen interacting with her constituents and distributing pamphlets.

The demonstration, from Bharat Mata crossing to Roshan Pura, saw the participation of anywhere between five to ten thousand persons. The Bhopal MP has maintained that the Act would be implemented in Madhya Pradesh despite Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that he wouldn’t allow the act to be implemented.

The countrywide awareness campaign was launched by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a workers’ meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, as part of which he is scheduled to visit the residential neighbourhoods in the National Capital. BJP’s working president JP Nadda will hold interactions with residents of Ghaziabad, while Union Defence Minister will door-knock in Lucknow.