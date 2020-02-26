Violence in northeast Delhi.

The north-east Delhi has been largely affected by violence for the last few days. However, there was no fresh incident of violence today. The areas majorly affected in the violence over the new citizenship law include Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas, Brahmapuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Karawal Nagar. The same has been depicted on a map below.

Chand Bagh: Rioters set fire to shops and pelted stones in Chand Bagh on Tuesday. The police used tear gas to disperse the protesters but to no avail. The agitators also set a bakery and several fruit carts in the area on fire. On Wednesday, the body of a security assistant working with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. He is believed to have been beaten to death by a mob Tuesday evening.

Map shows violence-affected areas in Northeast Delhi

Maujpur: Groups of people armed with rods and sticks ventured out on roads raising incendiary slogans. They set ablaze vehicles including a fire brigade. The protesters resorted to stone-pelting when the police tried to disperse them. The media personnel covering the protest were also targeted, abused and heckled on the spot.

Jaffrabad: Women held protests against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station since Saturday night. The road was vacated by the police and locals Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ | CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam in Northeast Delhi tomorrow

ALSO READ | Intelligence Bureau officer found dead in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, body recovered from drain

RELATED VIDEO: