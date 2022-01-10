Follow us on Image Source : PTI The recovery rate amongst patients is 94.95 percent

Maharashtra records 33,470 new covid cases on Monday with 8 deaths recorded according to a statement released by the state health department. The fatality rate in the state is 2.03 percent. 29,671 patients had recovered in the state on Monday. Also, 66,02,103 patients were discharged after full recovery today. The recovery rate amongst patients is 94.95 percent.

Out of the 7,07,18,911 lab samples 9.83 percent have tested positive for covid 19 today. Currently, 12,46,729 people are home quarantined whereas 2505 people are quarantined institutionally.

Mumbai registered a dip in coronavirus cases for the third day running recording 13,648 cases on Monday. Total tests done on Monday were 59,242. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 23 per cent.

Pune saw its biggest single-day jump during the third wave and recorded 6,464 new cases on Sunday. Mumbai reported 19,474 cases on Sunday, slightly less than 20,318 cases registered on Saturday.

