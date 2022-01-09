Maharashtra logs 44,388 fresh Covid-19 cases today; 43% from Mumbai alone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The financial capital of India, Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406, the city civic body said.

Highlights Maharashtra reported 44,388 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 12 deaths.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

Maharashtra also recorded 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday.

Maharashtra reported 44,388 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 12 deaths, according to a statement released by the state health department. The recovery rate in the state was recorded at 94.98%, the statement read further.

Maharashtra also recorded 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday. Of these, 155 have been reported by B J Medical College and 52 have been reported by the National Institute of Virology, said the statement.

The state government on Saturday imposed fresh curbs in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. All schools and colleges will remain shut for physical classes till February 15. The decision comes one day after a review meeting that took place on Friday regarding the Covid situation in the state.

