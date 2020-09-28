Fire erupts at ICU of govt hospital in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Image Source : PTI Maha: Fire in ICU of govt hospital in Kolhapur; no casualty

A fire broke out in an ICU section of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district early Monday morning, an official said. All 15 patients who were in the ICU section were immediately shifted out and the blaze has been extinguished, he said. The fire broke out in the trauma ICU section of Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Pramila Raje General Hospital, located around 230 km from here, early in the morning due to short-circuit, the hospital's Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhase said.

"All the 15 patients were shifted to safety and no one was hurt in the incident," he said.

The blaze was immediately extinguished by fire brigade and the hospital's security personnel, he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage