Maharashtra Deputy CM orders audit of all hospitals in state

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday ordered audit of all hospitals in state on an urgent basis following the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital that claimed lives of 10 people. The fire was reported in the Special Newborn Care Unit, a section where intensive care is need for the infants.

All the infants were between a month and three months old. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued while 10 others lost their lives. The incident raises serious questions over the hospitals' management. Maharshtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a probe is ordered and the guilty will not be spared.

"Persons responsible for this incident will not be spared. A detailed inquiry is ordered. We will try to avoid such incidents in future by learning from this tragedy," Tope said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident and has asked Tope to intervene, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana reported. Tope has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the bereaved families, and he will visit the hospital at 5pm.

