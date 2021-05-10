Image Source : AP Maharashtra records 37,236 COVID-19 cases, 549 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 37,236 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 51,38,973, the death toll increased to 76,398 with 549 new fatalities.

As many as 61,607 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,69,425, The number of active cases stands at 5,90,818.

Over 1.8 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

A total of 1,80,88,042 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine doses in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,10,448 beneficiaries received the jabs in the state, it said. According to an official statement, 4,36,302 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Sunday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 11,27,341 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 6,68,901 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 15,04,578 frontline workers in the state have now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 6,19,622 got their second dose.

As per the statement, a total of 1,21,00,410 citizens in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and 20,67,190 have got their second dose.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 86.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 36,70,230 people are in home quarantine and 26,664 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra scientist's 'stem-cell' remedy kills Covid naturally

ALSO READ: Role of private doctors crucial in fight against COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Latest India News