Umesh Pal murder: UP police issues lookout notices against Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and Sabir

Umesh Pal Murder case: In a latest update to the Umesh Pal Murder case, Uttar Pradesh police has issued lookout notices against slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, and his close aides, Guddu Muslim and Sabir. Meanwhile, the police have already declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Shaista Parveen, officials said. They also warned that Parveen and the other two could also flee the country as they are yet to be nabbed despite efforts by the police.

This, in turn, has prompted authorities to issue lookout notices against all three of them. Officials said that Prayagraj Police had earlier sent its report in this regard to the Uttar Pradesh government. And on the basis of this, a lookout notice has been issued against them to prevent them from leaving the country. The notice period will be for 1 year.

The lookout notice has been sent to all immigration checkpoints, and if they are caught while trying to flee out of the country, Prayagraj police will receive an alert from the agencies concerned.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 on Shaista

Earlier, on April 9, the UP police doubled the reward on Shaista Parveen, slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife. She carries a Rs 50,000 reward on her. The police also conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi in search of Shaista on April 19. According to the police, search operations still continue in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and nearby localities.

With the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf and also the death of Atiq's son Azad Ahmed in an encounter with the STF on April 13, Shaista has been on the run ever since.

Earlier on April 25, Atiq's brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmed, a health department doctor allegedly involved in unethical activities, was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government. Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is currently lodged in Prayagraj's Naini Jail. He was posted at Bhavanpur Community Health Center in Meerut. Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is accused of providing explosives to absconding shooters and sheltering Guddu Muslim after the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj.

Shaista Parveen designated as 'mafia'

Earlier this month, Prayagraj police designated Parveen as a 'mafia' for the first time in an FIR lodged on May 2 in connection with the arrest of one Mohd Atin Jafar, who was arrested for sheltering her and Sabir. Besides the Umesh Pal murder case, Shaista has been named in seven other cases, including five of forgery and cheating, lodged at different police stations of the state. Police sources claimed that Shaista had stopped using mobile phones and was continuously changing her location.

