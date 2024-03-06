Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Wayanad, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Wayanad, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 15:39 IST
Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi,
Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to make her electoral debut from the party's Uttar Pradesh stronghold of Raebareli, sources said. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will return to the Congress' other UP bastion - Amethi. He lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019. Rahul Gandhi will, however, also fight from his Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Earlier, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

There is, however, no word from the party's central leadership on the matter. The party's Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

Related Stories
Congress likely to witness historic low in Lok Sabha polls, may win 37 seats, says India TV-CNX poll

Congress likely to witness historic low in Lok Sabha polls, may win 37 seats, says India TV-CNX poll

Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh: Sources

Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh: Sources

Lok Sabha elections: MVA's crucial meeting today, deadlock persists on 10 seats

Lok Sabha elections: MVA's crucial meeting today, deadlock persists on 10 seats

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement