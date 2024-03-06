Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Wayanad, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to make her electoral debut from the party's Uttar Pradesh stronghold of Raebareli, sources said. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will return to the Congress' other UP bastion - Amethi. He lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019. Rahul Gandhi will, however, also fight from his Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Earlier, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

There is, however, no word from the party's central leadership on the matter. The party's Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.