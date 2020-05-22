Image Source : INDIA TV Lockdown 4.0: Noida Police reaches out to people, appeals to abide by rules

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police on Friday reached out to citizens. The police made an appeal to everyone to abide by the rules of the lockdown. The local administration has stated that the lockdown in the district will remain in place till May 31. On Friday, Noida Police made public announcements to appeal people to abide by the rule. The police also apprised people of what was allowed and what was not.

Activities Completely Prohibited:

Metro rail service

Schools, colleges, coaching centers, etc

All charitable organizations, except those that are being put to use to assist, health workers, policemen, or other government officials.

Canteens, Restaurants functioning at bus depots, railway stations, airports etc only allowed to do home deliveries.

Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars and other assembly halls will remain shut.

Stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed to open but no spectators will be allowed to enter these complexes/stadiums.

All Political, religious, sport, entertainment activities will remain suspended.

Religious places will remain closed

What has been allowed:

Industrial activities outside containment zones.

Opening of shops outside containment zones.

Mithai shops but nobody will be allowed to sit and eat. Restaurants have only been allowed to home deliver the food.

Street vendor shops

Plying of four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the road. Three-wheeler vehicles have also been allowed.

Printing presses and dry cleaning shops.

Parks will open between 7 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm

