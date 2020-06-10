Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive: Horrific scenes emerge from Delhi's LNJP hospital; patients unattended, bodies in waiting area

Horrific scenes from Delhi's LNJP hospital were caught on camera when India TV visited the premises on Wednesday, sparking concerns over the health infrastructure in the national capital. Inside visuals of the hospital, dedicated to COVID-19 patients, show a man lying on the ground without clothes in one of the wards. On the next bed, an elderly was lying unconscious. Most of the patients had no saline drip on their beds. No official was seen monitoring the patients.

Another video from LNJP hospital shows a dead patient lying on a bed, very close to three other patients. While one of them seemed stable, two were critical. The waiting area of the hospital too had dead bodies lying on stretchers for hours.

Exclusive: Disgusting! Bodies lying below and near patients’ beds in 10 wards of Delhi LNJP hospital#AajKiBaat @RajatSharmaLive pic.twitter.com/l5nvkqA38h — India TV (@indiatvnews) June 10, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the city government will arrange 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by June 20. He said the Delhi government is preparing for the "foreseeable situation of June 30", and for that, preparations are being made for COVID infrastructure in stadiums, banquet halls, and hotels.

Earlier today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes in the city to put up large LED displays at their entrances to detail availability of COVID-19 and non-COVID beds. The details should also include charges for rooms or beds and the contact persons for admission.

