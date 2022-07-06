Life Expectancy Report: Who lives longer, an Indian or a Chinese? Here's the answer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV From across the globe: A graph defining who lives longer and who doesn't

Life Expectancy Report: A shocking life expectancy (average lifespan) report has come to the fore, which revealed that Chinese citizens live more than Indians. The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday that the life expectancy of Chinese citizens is 77.93 years and it is the highest in the category of upper-middle-income countries. "At present, China's per capita life expectancy has increased to 77.93 years," said Mao Kunan, director of the NHC's planning department.

According to data released last year, the life expectancy of Chinese citizens increased to 77.3 years in 2019, compared to 35 years since the beginning of the Communist Party of China (CPC) rule in 1949.

Hong Kong retains the world's top life expectancy

Since 2013, Hong Kong, China, has maintained the world's top life expectancy at birth. The average lifespan for men and women in Hong Kong is over 85 years. Japan and Macau also top the world in terms of top life expectancy.

India's life expectancy was 70 in the year 2020

According to World Bank data, India's life expectancy in the year 2020 was 70. According to Ma of the NHC, the level of health literacy of Chinese citizens, the ability to obtain health information and comply with the rules has increased to 25.4%. At the same time, the percentage of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 37.2%.

China aims to increase life expectancy to 80 by 2035

An official said that China has also strengthened its defense against major diseases and the premature death rate here is lower than the global average. In May, China outlined its first five-year blueprint for improving the health of its residents by 2025. Accordingly, it aims to increase its life expectancy by another year to 78.93 in 2025 and reduce the mortality rate for infants and pregnant women. According to this plan, its target is to increase life expectancy to 80 by the year 2035.

China is beating us because of these reasons

China's blueprint includes the promotion of health knowledge, proper diet, fitness, tobacco control, prohibition of alcohol, mental health and a healthy environment. The medical journal Lancet has also published a research paper on Hong Kong's High Life Expectancy in 2021. It says Hong Kong's high life expectancy is due to the absence of poverty and the reduction of diseases. Along with development, economic prosperity and reduced smoking have also yielded these results.

