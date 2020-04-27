Kolkata, Howrah identified among four red zones in Bengal; 11 orange zones

Image Source : WIKI COMMONS A file photo of Howrah Bridge for representational purpose

Four districts in West Bengal, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Purba Mednipur, were on Monday delineated as red zones, or 'hotspots'. According to Union Health Ministry's definition, red zones are places which have been witnessing a significant number of coronavirus infections, due to which authorities have put strict restrictions on the movement of public and traffic in these areas.

Eleven other districts in the state, South 24 Parganas, Hoogly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad, Malda, have been classified as orange zones. Relatively stable than the red zones in terms of the number of cases recorded, orange zones have been seeing a lesser number of cases, which may or may not peak at some point of time in future. Strict restrictions are in place in the orange zone areas as well.

Besides, eight districts in the state, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, are among green zones, or non-hotspot areas. These areas have reported relatively few coronavirus cases, when compared to red and orange zones.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee denies permission to central teams to visit COVID-affected areas in West Bengal

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage