Kerala: 8-year-old dies after mobile phone explodes on her hand

Kerala : In another incident of mobile malfunction, an eight-year-old lost her life while using a cell phone in Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Adithyasree, a resident of Thiruvilvamala was using a phone which exploded at around 10:30 pm, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a student of the third standard at a school nearby.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

