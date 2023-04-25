Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: 8-year-old dies after mobile phone explodes on her hand

Kerala: 8-year-old dies after mobile phone explodes on her hand

Kerala: The victim was a student of the third standard at a school nearby

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Thrissur Published on: April 25, 2023 18:15 IST
Kerala, mobile phone explodes,
Image Source : FILE Kerala: 8-year-old dies after mobile phone explodes on her hand

Kerala: In another incident of mobile malfunction, an eight-year-old lost her life while using a cell phone in Kerala, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place on Monday when Adithyasree, a resident of Thiruvilvamala was using a phone which exploded at around 10:30 pm, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a student of the third standard at a school nearby.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

ALSO READ | What PM Modi discussed with students onboard Kerala's first Vande Bharat train | WATCH

ALSO READ | Breakfast diplomacy! BJP attempts Christian outreach to make inroads in Kerala ahead of LS polls

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News