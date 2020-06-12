Karnataka preparing to face worst case COVID situation: Minister

Image Source : AP Karnataka preparing for worst COVID-19 cases situation.

The Karnataka government is preparing to face the worst case Covid scenario as infections are expected to surge by August end, state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Friday.

"As per the expert committee report, the number of cases will increase by August end and the state government is preparing for the worst case scenario," Sudhakar said, adding the committee had studied Covid transmission patterns in other countries and states.

The Minister was holding a review meeting at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) at Ballari where Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa is slated to inaugurate a trauma care centre on July 15.

Sudhakar said employees at VIMS will be given monthly targets which have to be achieved.

On the court stay at recruitment at the institute, he said the necessary clearance will be taken to raise staff.

He also promised to ensure a well-equipped hospital in 2-3 months time and urged the hospital officials to get more funds from the authorities.

Sudhakar told Medical Education Director, Girish, to ensure centralised supply of medicines and drugs to the hospital.

He also warned of strict action against the hospital doctors who work at private clinics.

Ballari in-charge Minister Anand Singh and MLA Somasekhar Reddy were also present at the review meeting.

