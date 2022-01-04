Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka starting this week as Covid cases rise | Top points

Highlights Karnataka has become to second state to impose a weekend curfew after Delhi.

The curfew will be imposed from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

A weekend curfew has been imposed by the Karnataka government in the state capital Bengaluru and other parts of the state in light of the rising Covid cases in the city. The decision was announced after a key meeting was held today in light of the COVID situation in the state.

Here are the guidelines announced for Karnataka:

A weekend curfew will be imposed in the state starting this week from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5am. All classes except 10 and 12 will be conducted in the online mode in Bengaluru city. The existing night curfew in the state will last till January 21. Cinema, halls, pubs, bars and restaurants will operate at 50% capacity. For wedding functions, 200 people are allowed if organized in open spaces, and 100 if organized in closed spaces. A negative RTPCR report is mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. Religious places will be opened only for Darshan. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time and full vaccination is mandatory for entry.

