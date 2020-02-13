Karnataka Bandh: Banking operations, ATM services likely to be hit today

Karnataka bandh today: Banking operations, ATM services likely to be hit

Karnataka bandh: Several Pro-Kannada Organizations in Karnataka have called for a day’s bandh in the state in demand of boosting up the reservation of jobs in Karnataka for the Kannadigas. Championed by Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, the February 13 bandh calls for implementing the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

Banking operations, ATM services may hit:

The 12-hour-long bandh will start at 6 AM on Thursday, which may have an impact on services in Karnataka till evening. Due to one-day long state bandh, banking operations in several branches are likely to be affected. Also, people may have to deal with the cash crunch as ATM services are expected to be hit. Those who have scheduled bank related work for today, might have to push it for tomorrow.

Things that could be affected:

Buses, Taxi, cab, metro services are expected to be hit today. The Karnataka bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers have extended their support to it. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said that the operations would not be affected. A KSRTC official said: "No employee unions of the Corporation are taking part in the strike. Our services will run as usual on Thursday."

Is there a holiday in Karnataka today?

The Karnataka Government had not declared any official holidays for schools and colleges in the state during the Karnataka Bandh on Thursday. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar had told reporters yesterday: “There will be no holiday on February 13, Thursday. I believe that the organisations which have given a call for bandh will hold it peacefully.”

