Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: What is the Sarojini Mahishi Report

File

Karnataka is going to witness a shutdown in the state on Thursday with services expected to take a partial hit. But what is the hue and cry about? What is the demand? Why is the state going for a bandh? We have things simplified for you. Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkuta -- a congregation of various pro-Kannada organizations -- have called for a bandh in the state from 6 AM on Thursday. Read on to know why are they protesting.

Karnataka Bandh: Demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report

The pro-Kannada organizations are demanding implementation of decades-old recommendations of Sarojini Mahishi on job reservation for Kannadigas in both the government and the private sectors. The Sarojini Mahishi report recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi, submitted the report in 1984. Others in the committee included poet Gopalakrishna Adiga, GK Satya, K Prabhakara Reddy, G Narayana Kumar, a legislator and retired IAS officers BS Hanuman and Siddaya Puranik.

Features of Sarojini Mahishi report

Mahishi committee recommends job opportunities for Kannadigas has made 58 recommendations.

100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in all public sector units

100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in group C and group D jobs in Central government departments and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

A minimum of 80 percent and 65 reservation for Kannadigas for Group 'b' and Group 'a' jobs respectively, in Central Government units and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

Who was Sarojini Bindurao Mahishi

Sarojini Bindurao Mahishi headed the Mahishi Committee appointed by the Government of Karnataka. She was the first woman MP from the state of Karnataka, who represented the constituency Dharwad North for four terms between 1962 and 1980. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a member of the Janata Party.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: What may be affected

ALSO READ | Karnataka Bandh: Committed to provide jobs for Kannadigas, says state government