Continuous improvement in Kalyan Singh's health; vital parameters under control: Hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, is improving consistently, the hospital said in a statement on Friday. As per an official release by the hospital authorities, "There is continuous improvement in the condition of Kalyan Singh Ji. All vital parameters are under control."

"The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are supervising his treatment. Director Prof RK Dhiman is also checking on his health on daily basis," the statement added.

Singh, former Rajasthan Governor, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh.

Last week, PM Modi called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, party leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the leader who paid a visit to the ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the hospital.

(With ANI inputs)

