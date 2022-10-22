Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib thanks PM Modi for 12.4 km long Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project: Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the 12.4 km long Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project. The ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

Welcoming the Modi government's initiative, Jathedqar Akal Takhat Sahib said, "I congratulate you for the laying of the foundation stone of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. For any devout Sikh, this is a historic occasion and will further bring together the pligrims with their scared places."

"You have shown great sensitivity and respect towards the Sikh traditions and the teachings of the Guru Sahib's. This step is in line with so many other efforts you made specially celebrating Sri Guru Teg Bhadur Sahib Ji Gurpurab at Red Fort. During the visit of Amit Shah at Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, we had a fruitful discussion on various burning Sikh issues and he was kind enough to insure me that he will personally apprise you about the concerning issues and together we shall overcome all these challenges. Looking forward to positive results which will lead towards a brighter future for our community. Thanking you once again for this great initiative," it said.

Responding to Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfill the vision of the Guru Sahibs."

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee; Dr P.S Pasricha, Administrator, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded; Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee; Langar Shri Guru Govind Singh Ji (Welfare Society); The Sikh Forum, Gurdwara Management Committee Sri Nanakmata Sahib, Prabhandak Committee; Sewapanthi Addanshahi Sabha and Jharkhand State Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee also thanked the Prime Minister for laying the foundation stone of new ropeway project.

