PM Modi to take part virtually in 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi will virtually address the event on Saturday.

PM Modi Griha Pravesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the 'Griha Paravesh' of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantry Awas Yojana in Madya Pradeh on Saturday. Officials said that the event will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The PM will conduct 'griha pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) virtually," he said. CM Chouhan had earlier said the number of houses being built in the state under the PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.

The official said that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

There is a 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made. The Centre will provide Rs 6,000 crore while the rest will be the state's contribution, he said.

Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts. This is the third time PM Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: PM Modi to virtually address over 5 lakh beneficiaries of Awaas Yojana in MP, hand over new houses

Latest India News