J-K: Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by terrorists in Sopore

A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed in a terror attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

Terrorists opened fire on BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his security guard Shafat Ahmad outside the municipality office. Both of them died on the spot while a civilian suffered injuries in the attack.

Police have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.

