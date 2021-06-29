Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu IAF station drone attack: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting today evening to review the security situation in Jammu. The meeting will be attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the incidents of drones being spotted near Jammu's Indian Air Force (IAF) station and Brigade headquarters. The meeting will take place at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4 PM.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's meeting, top officials from the Indian Air Force along with other defence officials will be giving a detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh on the Jammu Air Force Station attack, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, two unmanned aerial vehicles targetted an Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, indicating the possible use of a cocktail of chemicals including RDX in the first of its kind incident in the country.

Investigators were yet to determine the flight path of the drones that dropped two bombs at the IAF station in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two IAF personnel.

Later on Monday, a fresh attempt to target a military installation in Jammu with drones was foiled by alert soldiers. Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu fired at the two drones that later disappeared. The first drone was spotted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday followed by another at 2.40 am the next day.

Officials said on Monday that alert Army troops fired nearly two dozen rounds in a bid to bring down the drones hovering over the Brigade headquarters of the military station.

Meanwhile, locals in Jammu have claimed to spot three more drones on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to locals, the first drone was seen in Kaluchak cantonment area. The second was spotted in Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in Kunjwani area. All the unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted between 1:30 AM and 4 AM, according to media reports. Army officials, however, said that they have not spotted any suspicious object and that officials are monitoring the situation along with the support of the local police.

In another related development, the government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu IAF to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision to hand over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack at the Indian Air Force station was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

READ MORE: Security personnel on high alert as three more suspected drones seen in Jammu

READ MORE: Drones controlled from across border; RDX likely used in Jammu IAF station blast: Sources

Latest India News