Jammu and Kashmir: IED blast In Pulwama, CRPF jawan injured

An IED blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday followed by aerial firing by security forces. No casualties have been reported. The blast took place in Gongoo area of Pulwama at around 7.40 am and it was low in intensity. as security forces were passing through the area.

Kashmir Police zone said on Twitter, “A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow.”

A CRPF spokesperson said that militants attempted to target CRPF personnel by detonating an IED.

An officialsaid the security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast. One CRPF trooper has been injured in the firing.

A police official said they were investigating the nature of the blast. The area has been cordoned off.

