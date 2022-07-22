Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind working committee's two day meet concludes | Here's what was discussed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind working committee's two day meet concludes

A two-day meeting of the working committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (WCJUH) concluded on Friday under the Presidentship of Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind at Mufti Kifayatullah Hall, ITO, New Delhi. In a statement, the WCJUH said that "the on-going communal situation, hate crime, protection of the constitution and many important issues facing the nation and the community were discussed in detail."

In his presidential speech on this occasion, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed concern over the current situation in the country and said, "we need to make every kind of effort.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is conducting an interfaith harmony program in addition to constitutional and social efforts in this regard and has established a department to fight hate crime incidents." He however said that the situation cannot improve without the adoption of the right policy by the government. On this occasion, Maulana Madani called for concerted efforts to solve the problems of the backward classes as this is the need of the hour.

In a resolution approved by the Working Committee about the prevailing Communal Situations, it said that "religious fanaticism and insulting of religious leaders as promoted by political leaders is a grave threat to the country and would tarnish the image of the country among the global fraternity." In particular, "the derogatory statements by the ruling party, its associated political leaders, and even members of parliament and members of the assemblies must be stopped immediately."

To remedy these situations, the Supreme Court also issued guidelines in the Tahseen Poonawala case (2018), but unfortunately, the governments did not pay enough attention to it, the statement read.

"Considering this, the meeting specifically requests the Government of India to immediately stop the series of anti-communal riots and derogatory behaviour and implement effective legislation in the light of Supreme Court directives to prevent violence. Also, the atmosphere of trust between the majority and the minority should be restored. On this occasion, Jamiat appeals to all its units to organise in the light of the proposal of the meeting of influential people of all religions and establish a Sadbhawna Committee under Jamiat Sadbhava Manch. "

WCJUH appealed to State Jamiat and district officials to organize training programs for workers at the district levels

