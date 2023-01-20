Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Army evacuates 80-year-old woman with severe fever and arthritis amid heavy snowfall

J&K: Amid harsh winters, frozen roads, and poor road connectivity, villages along the LOC would have faced significant challenges of evacuating ailing aged patients, had it not been for swift action in solidarity with the villagers by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps warriors, on Friday morning conducted a swift emergency evacuation of an ailing elderly lady, Sardar Beewa from Jabri village, Boniyar Tehsil, Baramulla district, to Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar.

In the early morning hours of January 20, Army detachment at Paro proactively acted on a distress call from Mir Mohd a resident of the remote Jabri village, who desperately sought an evacuation of his 80-year-old wife with severe fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Jabri Village, is located along a steep gradient, from which evacuation during heavy snowfall, is extremely challenging. The daring and selfless Chinar Corps warriors walked through knee-deep snow and reached the ailing lady’s home. The selfless Warriors, carried the aged lady on their back, to minimise injury to the patient, due to the mountainous nature of the tracks, steep gradient involved and heavy snowfall conditions.

On reaching Paro, the lady was swiftly shifted to a waiting ambulance of the Army authorities and the patient could be successfully evacuated to PHC, Boniyar.

The local villagers appreciated the timely response by Indian Army’s Paro detachment and praised their gallant and humane efforts towards the local population.

