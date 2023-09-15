Student dies of rabies after dog bite in Itanagar, state government asks people to get pets vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Student dies of rabies

Itanagar: In another incident, a teenager died of rabies after being bitten by a dog in Itanagar. Shortly after the incident created a flutter, the district administration issued an advisory, urging people to get their pets vaccinated. According to State Surveillance Officer Doctor Lobsang Jampa, Nyaro Rusing, a student of Don Bosco College at Jullang, died on Thursday.

"Rabies is a fatal disease and people should take extra care after a dog bite by taking anti-rabies vaccine," he said. Earlier on Thursday, the student was admitted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences with symptoms of rabies.

His family insisted on taking him back

However, his family members insisted on taking him back home to perform pujas, Jampa said. Following this, he died in the evening at his residence.

The teenager was bitten by a two-year-old dog on the right palm in July. According to officials, Rusing was not given any anti-rabies vaccination, nor the dog was vaccinated.

The dog died after a few days

As per the information provided by the officials, the dog who had bitten the boy died after a few days. Following the incident, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an advisory directed all pet owners to get their pets vaccinated.

He also directed all assistant commissioners, circle officers and veterinary officers to ensure that preventive measures are taken, such as getting all stray dogs vaccinated.

14-year-old boy died of rabies

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Ghaziabad. A student of class 8, died on Monday (September 4) evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they added.

A resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog 1.5 months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police said. He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

Latest India News