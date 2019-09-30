Image Source : FILE INX media case: Delhi High Court rejects Chidambaram's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the regular bail application filed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail under CBI judicial custody.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader, saying there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

Chidambaram was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on August 21 by the CBI and has been custody since then.

On September 5, he was sent to Tihar jail after 15 days of CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

