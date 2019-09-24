'Pleasantly surprised': Chidambaram on birthday greetings from PM Modi

Image Source : FILE 'Pleasently surprised': Chidambaram as he receives birthday greetings from PM Modi

Former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, who is currently in jail, on Tuesday said he was "plesantly surprised" to receive birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter, he wrote, was sent to his village address and was later forwarded to him.

" I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Mr. Prime Minister Modi

@narendramodi @PMOIndia, Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me)," he tweeted.

In a series of tweet chidambaram said he wants to continue to serve the people but unfortunately the investigating agencies have prevented him from doing so.

"As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so," he said, adding that once the present harassment ends,he will be back among the people that both PM Modi and he are committed to serve.

On his 74th birthday, Chidambaram received a letter from his son Karti Chidambaram detailing what he has missed since he was put in judicial custody on September 5.

Karti highlighted that turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100-days old, taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government which recently released a 100-day progress report.

In his letter, Karti took subtle digs at the BJP-led government, citing various recent events. “You are 74 years old and no 56!!! Can stop you," he wrote.

“You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,” Karti wrote on Twitter.

P Chidambaram is facing probe in the INX media case by both the ED and the CBI.

