Image Source : FILE Indian army’s ALH Dhruv makes emergency landing in Ladakh

An Indian army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv made an emergency landing in the eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. All onboard including crew and passengers are said to be safe.

ANI quoted unnamed army sources, saying, “All crew and passengers are safe. The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land.”

There have been reports of heavy aerial activity in the eastern Ladakh as the tensions flare-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Last Monday, in the deadliest clash between the armies in the last four decades, at least twenty Indian army personnel were killed. The army claimed that both sides suffered casualties, however, China didn’t confirm any.

This comes amid ongoing tension between India and China following Ladakh LAC standoffs.

Indian and Chinese armies have been on a six-week standoff in several areas of eastern Ladakh. The ties between the two countries came under severe strain after the Chinese military killed 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered.

