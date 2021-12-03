Mirage 2000 fighter jet's tyre stolen in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The truck was on its way to Jodhpur airbase and was carrying a consignment of military goods which had the spare brand new tyre of the fighter jet.

An unusual heist in Lucknow has caught everyone's attention.

A tyre of the Mirage-2000 fighter jet was stolen in the late-night hours of November 27 at Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The brand new tyre of the fighter jet was stolen from a truck by unidentified miscreants.

The truck was on its way to Jodhpur airbase and was carrying a consignment of military goods from the Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow. A total of five wheels of the Mirage 2000 fighter jet were being sent, out of which one has been stolen.

Reportedly, there was a heavy traffic snarl at the Lucknow's Shaheed Path area. The miscreants took advantage of the situation and committed theft.

By the time the truck driver came to know about the theft, the miscreants had escaped. The cops were immediately informed about the incident.

An FIR was registered on December 1 in this regard. However, the culprits are still at large.

