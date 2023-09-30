India TV Poll: Should BJP contest elections under collective leadership in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Elections are to be held in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh later this year, which will be a clear fight between BJP and Congress. BJP has not yet made any leader the chief ministerial candidate in these two states. In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice. Shivraj Singh Chauhan is the current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He has been CM in the state thrice before. However, the BJP has decided to contest elections in these two states on the basis of collective leadership. India TV conducted a poll regarding this, in which the public gave their opinion and the figures are shocking.

On various social platforms of India TV, we had asked the public, "Should BJP contest elections under collective leadership in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?" A total of 5382 people gave their opinion on the poll, the results of which are surprising. 81 per cent people advised BJP to contest elections under collective leadership in both states. 16 percent of people answered no, while there were 3 percent people who could not answer this question.

It is noteworthy that apart from Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, elections are going to be held in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana at the end of this year. Before the elections in five states, the third meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee will be held on September 30. The names of candidates from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be finalized in this two-day meeting in New Delhi. Let us tell you that the tenure of the Assembly is ending on 17th December in Mizoram, 3rd January in Chhattisgarh, 6th January in Madhya Pradesh, 14th January in Rajasthan and 16th January in Telangana. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Latest India News