India TV opinion poll: Will the truth of the Gyanvapi complex come out from the ASI's survey?

The Supreme Court has allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Updated on: August 04, 2023 17:04 IST
Gyanvapi complex
Image Source : AP Gyanvapi complex

In a relief to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey. 

To know what the public thinks, India TV put out a poll, 'Will the truth of the Gyanvapi complex come out from the ASI's survey?' For this, we had given three options - yes, no and don't know. A total of 8277 people participated in the poll. While most of the people said that the truth of Gyanvapi will come out from the survey of ASI, only a few believed that the truth would not be revealed. And a handful believed that they could not say anything. 

Talking about the figures, a total of 8277 people took part in this poll. 94 per cent said yes, 4 per cent said 'no' while about 2 percent were such who chose the option of 'Can't Say'.India Tv - India TV poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV poll

 

 

