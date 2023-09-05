India TV poll: Will the ongoing Maratha reservation protests dent the Maharashtra government in the elections?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakal Maratha Samaj members stage a Rasta Roko protest on Pune-Solapur Highway against Jalna administration over alleged lathicharge on protestors demanding Maratha reservation, in Solapur

Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district became ground zero of the renewed agitation for quota by the Marathas who have been demanding the reservation in education and government jobs. Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in the village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital. Amid protests for Maratha quota, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a committee will submit its report within a month on how to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada region.

While maximum people think that there won't be any impact on the Maharashtra election, a reasonable number of group are also of the view that the result of the protest would be seen on the polls. 51 per cent said NO, while 45% said YES and 4 per cent opted for Can't Say.

