India TV Opinion Poll: 'Will India become a developed country by 2047?' Know what public thinks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day said that at a time when India would celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, it will be a developed nation. Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the country is moving forward with the dream of a developed India by 2047. It is the collective responsibility of all citizens to ensure that the country has the strength in the form of awareness, transparency, and impartiality to make India a developed country by 2047, Modi said, adding that this can be provided through institutions as a citizen and as a family.

India TV also put out a poll and asked, 'Will India become a developed country by 2047?' While maximum said yes, only a few believed that it is a difficult task to attain.

Talking about the figures, a total of 14,806 people took part in this poll. Most of them, i.e. 86 per cent, believed that India would become a developed country by 2047. At the same time, about 9 per cent people believed that this could not happen. About 5 per cent people chose the option of 'Can't say'.

