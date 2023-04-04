Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India on China's move of renaming of places in Arunachal: 'We reject this outright'

India on China's move of renaming of places in Arunachal: 'We reject this outright'

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs called the 11 places "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" following regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet said.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 12:30 IST
Photo for representation only.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Photo for representation only.

India on Tuesday hit back at China over on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh. China on Monday renamed third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to reemphasise its claim over the Indian state.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs called the 11 places "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" following regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet said.

Rejecting China's move 'outrightly', MEA said, "This is not first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

 

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China’s civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names of six places in Arunachal was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.

Related Stories
US supports India's stand on Arunachal Pradesh amid tension at border with China

US supports India's stand on Arunachal Pradesh amid tension at border with China

Arunachal Governor emphasises on goodwill projects in border areas

Arunachal Governor emphasises on goodwill projects in border areas

Army personnel killed in landslide near India-China border, body recovered after 5 days

Army personnel killed in landslide near India-China border, body recovered after 5 days

India has previously dismissed the Chinese move of renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News