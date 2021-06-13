Image Source : AP India logs 80,834 new COVID cases, 3,303 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 95.26%

India recorded 80,834 new COVID cases during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,94,39,989. The COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,70,384 with 3,303 new fatalities in the last 24 hours,

COVID-19 cases have continued to show a downward trend and remained below the one lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day.

At 10,26,159, India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload with a net decrease of 54,531 cases in the last 24 hours.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 31 consecutive days.

As many as 1,32,062 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,80,43,446 today.

As many as 25,31,95,048 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far, including 34,84,239 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.

