India logs 1,247 new COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases rise to 11,860

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing

Highlights The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh

An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent

With 1,247 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,45,527, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.72 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 43 2304873 1 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 2 64193 2 296 4 Assam 1349 716212 6639 5 Bihar 14 2 818238 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 1 90780 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 1138175 4 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1729 211 1841162 290 26160 10 Goa 19 2 241514 4 3832 11 Gujarat 101 19 1213127 32 10942 12 Haryana 997 86 975615 148 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 8 280501 7 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 8 449128 13 4751 15 Jharkhand 12 2 429854 1 5315 16 Karnataka 1515 9 3904850 44 40057 17 Kerala*** 2466 6466280 68615 18 Ladakh 5 3 28006 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 43 3 1030472 2 10735 21 Maharashtra 634 12 7727443 71 147827 22 Manipur 53 4 135025 6 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 92191 1 1593 24 Mizoram 559 30 225020 129 692 25 Nagaland 8 34720 759 26 Odisha 160 2 1278652 11 9123 27 Puducherry 3 163812 1962 28 Punjab 75 18 741466 11 17743 29 Rajasthan 105 2 1273546 10 9552 30 Sikkim 4 1 38692 452 31 Tamil Nadu 232 1 3415033 26 38025 32 Telangana 189 17 787350 37 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 389 5 429250 4 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 695 85 2047540 29 23501 1 1 36 West Bengal 290 21 1996333 38 21200 Total# 11860 318 42511701 928 521966 1 1

Also Read | With rise in Covid cases, face masks mandatory in public places of Chandigarh, UP again

Latest India News