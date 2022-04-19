Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 1,247 new COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases rise to 11,860

India logs 1,247 new COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases rise to 11,860

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2022 9:30 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh
  • An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent

With 1,247 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,45,527, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.  

The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.    

An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.72 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 43   2304873 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64193 296      
4 Assam 1349   716212   6639      
5 Bihar 14 818238   12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90780 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 9 1138175 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1729 211  1841162 290  26160      
10 Goa 19 241514 3832      
11 Gujarat 101 19  1213127 32  10942      
12 Haryana 997 86  975615 148  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 63 280501 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 449128 13  4751      
15 Jharkhand 12 429854 5315      
16 Karnataka 1515 3904850 44  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2466   6466280   68615      
18 Ladakh 5 28006 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 43 1030472 10735      
21 Maharashtra 634 12  7727443 71  147827      
22 Manipur 53 135025 2120      
23 Meghalaya 4   92191 1593      
24 Mizoram 559 30  225020 129  692      
25 Nagaland 8   34720   759      
26 Odisha 160 1278652 11  9123      
27 Puducherry 3   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 75 18  741466 11  17743      
29 Rajasthan 105 1273546 10  9552      
30 Sikkim 4 38692   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 232 3415033 26  38025      
32 Telangana 189 17  787350 37  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 389 429250 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 695 85  2047540 29  23501   1
36 West Bengal 290 21  1996333 38  21200      
Total# 11860 318  42511701 928  521966   1

Also Read | With rise in Covid cases, face masks mandatory in public places of Chandigarh, UP again

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News