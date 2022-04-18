With rise in Covid cases, face masks mandatory in public places of Chandigarh, UP again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mask Up Chandigarh! Health department issues advisory to wear masks in public places

The Chandigarh government along with the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public and crowded places. "Considering the increasing number of COVID cases in some of the States and UTs, all the residents of UT Chandigarh are advised to wear face masks in the crowded places", said the Chandigarh Health department in an official statement. In UP, masks have again become mandatory in the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had earlier decided to stop penalizing people for not wearing masks. The UP government had in its order last month said that wearing masks would not be mandatory in the state from April 1.

Earlier, the government also decided not to extend the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 2020. The Act was implemented in the state in May 2020 and was being extended every three months.

The Chandigarh administration had lifted all Covid19 restrictions on April 5 as the Union Territory saw steady decline in cases. Restrictions included removal of masks in public.

ALSO READ | As Delhi witnesses rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, here's what govt says about current situation

ALSO READ | Delhi reports 501 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 3% lower than yesterday

Latest India News