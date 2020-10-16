India records 63,371 COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in a day; tally crosses 73-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 63,371 new coronavirus cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 73 lakh-mark death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 73,70,469 while the death toll climbs to 1,12,161. Of these 8,04,528 are active cases while 63,83,441 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday called for scaling up of Covid-19 testing and sero surveys. He also said that the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.
The Prime Minister also reiterated the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available, scalable solutions for Covid-19 testing, vaccination and medication to all.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,307,097, while the country's death toll soared to 111,266. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,977,097 and 217,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.
State-wise Coronavirus status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|190
|3817
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|40047
|725099
|6357
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3052
|9889
|30
|Assam
|28804
|169335
|843
|Bihar
|11038
|189186
|972
|Chandigarh
|1044
|12232
|201
|Chhattisgarh
|28187
|123943
|1385
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|71
|3099
|2
|Delhi
|22605
|292502
|5924
|Goa
|4084
|35161
|525
|Gujarat
|14782
|137733
|3606
|Haryana
|10364
|134719
|1623
|Himachal Pradesh
|2654
|15389
|260
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9058
|75641
|1358
|Jharkhand
|6892
|87240
|820
|Karnataka
|113557
|620008
|10283
|Kerala
|94609
|222231
|1089
|Ladakh
|1018
|4310
|65
|Madhya Pradesh
|14157
|139717
|2710
|Maharashtra
|192936
|1330483
|41196
|Manipur
|3193
|11081
|104
|Meghalaya
|2445
|5646
|73
|Mizoram
|108
|2121
|0
|Nagaland
|1453
|6017
|22
|Odisha
|22387
|238535
|1089
|Puducherry
|4551
|27365
|570
|Punjab
|7090
|115186
|3954
|Rajasthan
|21587
|143984
|1708
|Sikkim
|312
|3129
|59
|Tamil Nadu
|41872
|622458
|10472
|Telengana
|23315
|194653
|1256
|Tripura
|3105
|25765
|323
|Uttarakhand
|5682
|49997
|814
|Uttar Pradesh
|36295
|404545
|6543
|West Bengal
|31984
|271563
|5870
|Total#
|804528
|6453779
|112161