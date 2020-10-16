Friday, October 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 63,371 COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in a day; tally crosses 73-lakh mark

India records 63,371 COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in a day; tally crosses 73-lakh mark

Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 73 lakh-mark death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 73,70,469 while the death toll climbs to 1,12,161. Of these 8,04,528 are active cases while 63,83,441 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 9:37 IST
India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark
Image Source : PTI

India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 63,371 new coronavirus cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 73 lakh-mark death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 73,70,469 while the death toll climbs to 1,12,161. Of these 8,04,528 are active cases while 63,83,441 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday called for scaling up of Covid-19 testing and sero surveys.  He also said that the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available, scalable solutions for Covid-19 testing, vaccination and medication to all.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,307,097, while the country's death toll soared to 111,266. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,977,097 and 217,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3817 55
Andhra Pradesh 40047 725099 6357
Arunachal Pradesh 3052 9889 30
Assam 28804 169335 843
Bihar 11038 189186 972
Chandigarh 1044 12232 201
Chhattisgarh 28187 123943 1385
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 3099 2
Delhi 22605 292502 5924
Goa 4084 35161 525
Gujarat 14782 137733 3606
Haryana 10364 134719 1623
Himachal Pradesh 2654 15389 260
Jammu and Kashmir 9058 75641 1358
Jharkhand 6892 87240 820
Karnataka 113557 620008 10283
Kerala 94609 222231 1089
Ladakh 1018 4310 65
Madhya Pradesh 14157 139717 2710
Maharashtra 192936 1330483 41196
Manipur 3193 11081 104
Meghalaya 2445 5646 73
Mizoram 108 2121 0
Nagaland 1453 6017 22
Odisha 22387 238535 1089
Puducherry 4551 27365 570
Punjab 7090 115186 3954
Rajasthan 21587 143984 1708
Sikkim 312 3129 59
Tamil Nadu 41872 622458 10472
Telengana 23315 194653 1256
Tripura 3105 25765 323
Uttarakhand 5682 49997 814
Uttar Pradesh 36295 404545 6543
West Bengal 31984 271563 5870
Total# 804528 6453779 112161

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X