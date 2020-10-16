India records 63,371 COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in a day; tally crosses 73-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 63,371 new coronavirus cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 73 lakh-mark death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 73,70,469 while the death toll climbs to 1,12,161. Of these 8,04,528 are active cases while 63,83,441 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday called for scaling up of Covid-19 testing and sero surveys. He also said that the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available, scalable solutions for Covid-19 testing, vaccination and medication to all.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,307,097, while the country's death toll soared to 111,266. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,977,097 and 217,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3817 55 Andhra Pradesh 40047 725099 6357 Arunachal Pradesh 3052 9889 30 Assam 28804 169335 843 Bihar 11038 189186 972 Chandigarh 1044 12232 201 Chhattisgarh 28187 123943 1385 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 3099 2 Delhi 22605 292502 5924 Goa 4084 35161 525 Gujarat 14782 137733 3606 Haryana 10364 134719 1623 Himachal Pradesh 2654 15389 260 Jammu and Kashmir 9058 75641 1358 Jharkhand 6892 87240 820 Karnataka 113557 620008 10283 Kerala 94609 222231 1089 Ladakh 1018 4310 65 Madhya Pradesh 14157 139717 2710 Maharashtra 192936 1330483 41196 Manipur 3193 11081 104 Meghalaya 2445 5646 73 Mizoram 108 2121 0 Nagaland 1453 6017 22 Odisha 22387 238535 1089 Puducherry 4551 27365 570 Punjab 7090 115186 3954 Rajasthan 21587 143984 1708 Sikkim 312 3129 59 Tamil Nadu 41872 622458 10472 Telengana 23315 194653 1256 Tripura 3105 25765 323 Uttarakhand 5682 49997 814 Uttar Pradesh 36295 404545 6543 West Bengal 31984 271563 5870 Total# 804528 6453779 112161

