India's COVID-19 cases cross 200,000; death toll nears 6,000

India has become the 7th country in the world to cross 200,000 coronavirus cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 207,615 while the death toll has notched up to 5,815. The number of active cases in the country has risen to 101,497.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded it's highest single-day tally of over 8,900 cases.

As per the latest figures, 100,303 people have recovered from coronavirus in India taking the recovery rate to 48.3 per cent. The fatality rate in the country now stands at 2.8 per cent.

Maharashtra, India's worst impacted state has now seen over 72,000 COVID-19 cases while the national capital Delhi has seen the cases surge past 22,000.

State-wise List

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1413 2421 64 3898 Arunachal Pradesh 21 1 0 22 Assam 1185 324 4 1513 Bihar 2185 1946 24 4155 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 Chhattisgarh 433 130 1 564 Dadar Nagar Haveli 3 1 0 4 Delhi 12333 9243 556 22132 Goa 22 57 0 79 Gujarat 4631 11894 1092 17617 Haryana 1560 1069 23 2652 Himachal Pradesh 200 140 5 345 Jammu and Kashmir 1732 953 33 2718 Jharkhand 387 320 5 712 Karnataka 2341 1403 52 3796 Kerala 774 627 11 1412 Ladakh 33 47 1 81 Madhya Pradesh 2835 5221 364 8420 Maharashtra 38502 31333 2465 72300 Manipur 75 14 0 89 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 Mizoram 12 1 0 13 Nagaland 49 0 0 49 Odisha 913 1325 7 2245 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 Punjab 279 2017 46 2342 Rajasthan 2735 6435 203 9373 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 10683 13706 197 24586 Telengana 1273 1526 92 2891 Tripura 295 173 0 468 Uttarakhand 784 252 7 1043 Uttar Pradesh 3109 5030 222 8361 West Bengal 3423 2410 335 6168 Cases being reassigned to states 7123 7123 Total# 101497 100303 5815 207615

