India-China LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief reaches Ladakh

Amid India-China disengagement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived at LEh airport, Ladakh where he will be visiting forward areas amid the disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Singh was accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir; to visit forward areas along LAC, LoC. The Defence Minister will be briefed by the Army Chief, Army Commander and the Corps Commander on the latest on-ground situation after the disengagement process at the LAC.

Singh is set to visit Stakna and Lukung forward areas. His trip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.

