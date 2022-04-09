IMD's twitter account gets hacked; hackers posted more than 10,000 tweets

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE IMD's twitter account gets hacked; hackers tweeted more than 10,000 tweets

The Indian Meteorological Department's official twitter handle was hacked on Saturday. The account currently has more than two million followers.

The hackers started NFT trading on the official account after hacking it. There has been more than 10,000 tweets since the account was hacked.

The most recent tweet read "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours.

Earlier, the twitter account of Uttar Pradesh CMO (chief Minsiter's Office) was also hacked. The account was restored after a few hours after people on the internet shared screenshots of the hacked account tagging UP police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. All tweets were deleted.

