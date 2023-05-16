Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
All flights to and from Leh cancelled after IAF's C-17 Globemaster gets stuck on runway

Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 had taken off from Chandigarh for maintenance sortie to Leh. After reaching there, it got stuck on the runway due to some technical error in the aircraft.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: May 16, 2023 19:52 IST
Image Source : AP Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster, bottom, with fighter aircraft Su30 during a fly past. (Representational image)

All flights to and from Leh have been cancelled after Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster got stuck on the runway.

The C17 had arrived in Leh for a scheduled maintenance but it got stuck on the runway.

"A C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft is facing serviceability issues and is on the runway at Leh. The issue is in the process of being rectified and the runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning," IAF officials said.

According to reports, C17 had taken off from Chandigarh for maintenance sortie to Leh. After reaching there, it got stuck on the runway due to some technical error in the aircraft.

The aircraft maintenance team is carrying out its work but it won't be able to move from there till the next morning.

