Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to have light and sound show | Watch

Image Source : ANUPAM MISHRA Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to have light and sound show

The iconic Howrah Bridge will light up with a new sound and light show on January 11. The light and sound show is a project of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations. The new show, expected to turn into an attraction for tourists and the people of the metropolis, will replace the existing decorative lighting with 650 power-efficient LED and spotlight fittings for a programmable multi-colour lighting including a show that will sync with music. The show will take place for 2.5 minute show. The music is expected to be synced on a mobile app to enable people to enjoy the show from any location besides Millenium Park, which is close to Howrah bridge and on the banks of the Hooghly river.

The iconic Howrah bridge glows in light as majestic river Ganga flows below. Light and sound show to be inaugurated by @PMOIndia @narendramodi today. Via Anupam Mishra @indiatvnews@incredibleindia#Kolkata pic.twitter.com/L3IAMOhQYc — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) January 11, 2020

The bridge will be lighted in different colours for about two hours on a daily basis. Built in the British era, the cantilever bridge was opened to the people in 1943 replacing a pontoon bridge at the same location and linking Kolkata and Howrah.

Image Source : ANUPAM MISHRA Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to have light and sound show

Image Source : ANUPAM MISHRA Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to have light and sound show

The bridge was renamed as Rabindra Setu in 1965. Considered to be the busiest cantilever bridge in the world, Howrah bridge is an engineering marvel as it does not have nuts and bolts but was formed by riveting the whole structure.

ALSO READ | Amid CAA, Bengal polls and other flashpoints, PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to meet today