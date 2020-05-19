Image Source : FILE Himachal Pradesh: Salons to open in three-four days in Una (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh released new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the state on Monday which has been extended nation-wide for two more weeks. According to the guidelines, the state government will allow salons, beauty parlors to reopen in non-containment zones. In Una, the salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to open in next three-four days, the district’s deputy commissioner said on Monday.

DC Sandeep Kumar said these shops, which are closed since March 22, would be allowed to open after training sessions are conducted for their staff through electronic medium.

Kumar further said relaxation in curfew in the district would now be provided for ten hours from 5 am to 3 pm.

Shopkeepers may open their shops from 7 am to 3 pm maintaining social distancing, he added.

All religious places, educational institutions, swimming pools, theatres, gyms and malls will remain closed, the DC said.

The MHA on Sunday had released fresh guidelines for the nation after the lockdown was further extended till May 31 but given more power to the states to demarcate on the basis of containment, red, orange and green zones and decide what kind of relaxations will be allowed in which areas.

(With Inputs from PTI)

