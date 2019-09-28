Heavy rains in north Gujarat, IMD predicts more showers

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy showers in parts of north Gujarat and the state's Saurashtra-Kutch belt over the weekend.

Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, said officials.

According to IMD officials, the cyclonic circulation that has formed over Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea is likely to get more marked in the next 48 hours.

"Monsoon was intense over south Gujarat region and the Saurashtra-Kutch belt. Bharuch, Surat, Sabarkantha, and districts in Saurashtra-Kutch like Jamnagar, Rajkot, Amreli and Kutch received heavy to very heavy rains," the IMD said.

The state has received 131.56 percent of average annual rainfall this season, with south Gujarat receiving maximum rainfall of 142.05 percent, followed by Saurashtra at 132.86 per cent, east-central Gujarat at 122.69 per cent, and north Gujarat at 100.71 per cent, the data stated.