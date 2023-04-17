Heatwave conditions prevailed in several states; rains likely to bring relief to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Heatwaves prevailed in West, North, and East India.

​Heatwave conditions prevailed in several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Delhi NCR due to soaring temperatures. However, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), people in Delhi-NCR are may get relief as rain is likely on Monday.

Delhi's weather

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, logged a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. The minimum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

Several places in the national capital recorded a maximum temperature three to four degrees Celsius above normal. The automatic weather station in Pitampura recorded a heatwave, with the maximum temperature (41.9 degrees Celsius) settling five notches above normal.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The Najafgarh and Sports Complex stations both recorded maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to bring a fresh spell of rain in the plains starting Monday.

Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha



Despite a marginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to a meteorological department bulletin.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

The IMD issued a yellow warning and stated that thunderstorms with lightening are very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts.

Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of Gangetic Bengal



The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till April 19, with discomforting weather continuing to affect the denizens.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhanman recorded the day's highest temperature in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata's maximum temperature touched 39.8 degrees C. Forecasting heatwave conditions in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Met department said that day temperatures in the southern districts are likely to rise further, which are already hovering above 40 degrees C mark at several places.

Streets wore a deserted look and there was less public transport on the roads, both in Kolkata and in other towns in south Bengal, as most people chose to stay indoors, taking advantage of a Sunday, to escape the oppressive heat and discomforting weather.

Denoting heatwave conditions, temperatures five degrees Celsius above normal were recorded in Dum Dum (41.2), Sriniketan (42.3) and Bardhaman (42), the Met data said.

Maharashtra heatstroke

The temperature is on rise in Maharashtra causing heatwave. On Sunday, heatstroke killed at least 11 people in Navi Mumbai. 11 died and more than 120 people suffered from heat-related health issues, like dehydration, due to exposure to sunlight on Sunday during a mega event in Navi Mumbai, where social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was given the Maharashtra Bhushan award, a government official said. Thirteen of these people were admitted to different local hospitals and the condition of one of them is serious, the official said.

Lakhs of followers of Dharmadhikari attended the grand function held on a sprawling 306-acre ground in Kharghar. The ground was packed with people and equipped with audio/video facilities for followers of Shree Sadasya (Dharmadhikari's organisation) to witness the function.

The seating arrangement for the attendees was made in the open and there was no shed.

Severe heatwave conditions in Bihar

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar in the next three-four days, according to a government weather bulletin. The mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state.

Aurangabad district recorded maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Saturday.

A bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government said severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department," Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz told PTI on Saturday.

(With PTI input)

