Haryana CM announces hike in salaries of sanitation workers

Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an increase in the salaries of sanitation workers both in rural and urban areas in the state.

"Monthly salary of sanitation workers in rural areas to increase from Rs 12,500 to Rs 14,000 and for those in urban areas to increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000," Khattar said during his speech at Safai Mitra Utthan Sammelan in Karnal on Sunday.

He further announced, "If the salary is delayed then Rs 500 to be given with next month's salary as additional compensation."

